2020 GMC Terrain
SLE
2020 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$22,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
118,813KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALTEX6LL243178
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P40316C
- Mileage 118,813 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Rear View Camera, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Remote Keyless Entry, 4G WiFi, Cruise Control, Teen Driver, Power Seat, LED Lights
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and overall Saskatchewan area.
If you're in the market for a compact SUV, this GMC Terrain is worth strong consideration thanks to its modern look and sophisticated engineering. This 2020 GMC Terrain is for sale today.
The GMC Terrain is a refined and comfortable compact SUV, designed with relentless engineering and modern technology. The interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. The Terrain also offers plenty of cargo room behind the backseat and 63.3 cubic feet with the backseat folded. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what you'd expect from the Professional Grade SUV! This SUV has 118,813 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Terrain's trim level is SLE. This amazing crossover comes with some impressive features such as heated front seats, a colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM plus it's also 4G LTE hotspot capable. This Terrain SLE also includes lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, Teen Driver technology, a remote engine starter, a rear vision camera, LED signature lighting, StabiliTrak with hill decent control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, a power driver seat and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat to make hauling larger items a breeze.
More about the Dealership:
Looking for a used car dealership in Saskatchewan you can truly count on? With over 50 years in the auto industry, we've earned a solid reputation built on trust, quality service, and lasting customer relationships.
Our team is here to guide you through every step of your car-buying journey - from car-buying expert advice to flexible financing through our Credit Repair program. With over 100 well-priced used vehicles in stock, we make it easy for you to drive home happy. We offer Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan.
As the trusted used car dealership in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert; we are committed to an excellent customer experience.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
