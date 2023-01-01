$34,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda Accord
Sedan Touring - Htd Seats, Heads Up Display
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
- Listing ID: 9575149
- Stock #: 99878
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 85,540 KM
Vehicle Description
This Honda Accord Sedan delivers a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Variable transmission.*Options:*Power Mirror(s), Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Sun/Moonroof, Front Wheel Drive, Brake Assist, Heated Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Rain Sensing Wipers, Temporary Spare Tire, Tires - Front Performance, Turbocharged, Tires - Rear Performance, Power Steering, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, ABS, Rear Defrost, Aluminum Wheels, MP3 Player, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Bench Seat, Lane Departure Warning, Premium Sound System, Power Windows, Seat Memory, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Cooled Front Seat(s), Navigation System, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seat(s), Bluetooth Connection, LED Headlights, Keyless Start, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Telematics, Satellite Radio, Power Passenger Seat, Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Traction Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Requires Subscription, Daytime Running Lights, Keyless Entry, Adaptive Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Power Door Locks, Premium Sound System, WiFi Hotspot, Heated Rear Seat(s), Smart Device Integration, Fog Lamps, Power Driver Seat, Auxiliary Audio Input, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Automatic Highbeams, Stability Control, Multi-Zone A/C, Driver Air Bag, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Lane Departure Warning, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Leather Seats, Front Side Air Bag, Back-Up Camera, Lane Keeping Assist, Rear Head Air Bag, Rear Parking Aid, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Windows, Traction Control, Front Head Air Bag, Remote Engine Start, Climate Control, Keyless Start, Tire Pressure Monitor, Blind Spot Monitor, Power Door Locks, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, A/C, Immobilizer, Heads-Up Display (HUD), Trip Computer, Security System, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Monitoring, Front Collision Mitigation*Stop By Today *Stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Vehicle Features
