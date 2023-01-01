Menu
2020 Honda Accord

85,540 KM

$34,800

+ tax & licensing
$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2020 Honda Accord

2020 Honda Accord

Sedan Touring - Htd Seats, Heads Up Display

2020 Honda Accord

Sedan Touring - Htd Seats, Heads Up Display

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

85,540KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9575149
  • Stock #: 99878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,540 KM

Vehicle Description

This Honda Accord Sedan delivers a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Variable transmission.*Options:*Power Mirror(s), Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Sun/Moonroof, Front Wheel Drive, Brake Assist, Heated Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Rain Sensing Wipers, Temporary Spare Tire, Tires - Front Performance, Turbocharged, Tires - Rear Performance, Power Steering, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, ABS, Rear Defrost, Aluminum Wheels, MP3 Player, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Bench Seat, Lane Departure Warning, Premium Sound System, Power Windows, Seat Memory, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Cooled Front Seat(s), Navigation System, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seat(s), Bluetooth Connection, LED Headlights, Keyless Start, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Telematics, Satellite Radio, Power Passenger Seat, Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Traction Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Requires Subscription, Daytime Running Lights, Keyless Entry, Adaptive Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Power Door Locks, Premium Sound System, WiFi Hotspot, Heated Rear Seat(s), Smart Device Integration, Fog Lamps, Power Driver Seat, Auxiliary Audio Input, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Automatic Highbeams, Stability Control, Multi-Zone A/C, Driver Air Bag, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Lane Departure Warning, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Leather Seats, Front Side Air Bag, Back-Up Camera, Lane Keeping Assist, Rear Head Air Bag, Rear Parking Aid, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Windows, Traction Control, Front Head Air Bag, Remote Engine Start, Climate Control, Keyless Start, Tire Pressure Monitor, Blind Spot Monitor, Power Door Locks, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, A/C, Immobilizer, Heads-Up Display (HUD), Trip Computer, Security System, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Monitoring, Front Collision Mitigation

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

