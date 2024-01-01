$15,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Accent
Essential w/Comfort Package
2020 Hyundai Accent
Essential w/Comfort Package
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
116,949KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPC25A64LE104705
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,949 KM
Vehicle Description
Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Streaming Audio, USB Port!
This Hyundai Accent, with its distinctive design and fuel-sipping engine, is a good choice for an economical car. This 2020 Hyundai Accent is for sale today.
To create the 2020 Hyundai Accent, Hyundai had to do more than simply build a better car. It made an affordable compact that looks like a million bucks. With its wide stance, expressive cascading grille, and wraparound headlights and taillights, this Accent elevates the quality of design you can expect from a car in this class. Throw in a nice, functional interior and great fuel economy and you have an attractive compact thats full of surprises. This hatchback has 116,949 kms. It's white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 120HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Accent's trim level is Essential w/Comfort Package IVT. This Accent is an affordable, modern compact and a great value. It comes with a 5-inch color touchscreen with an AM/FM radio, a USB port, and an audio aux jack, power door locks, a rearview camera, 60/40 split folding back seats, a tilt steering column, variable intermittent wipers, and much more. This amazing sedan also comes with the Comfort package that adds air conditioning, Bluetooth, and heated power side mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Streaming Audio, Usb Port, Power Doors, Touch Screen.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $96.88 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!
As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Budget Auto Centre
306-242-1777
2020 Hyundai Accent