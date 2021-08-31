Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Accent

5,432 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Accent

2020 Hyundai Accent

Essential w/Comfort Package BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, FWD, USB/AUX, PLUSH INTERIOR

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Accent

Essential w/Comfort Package BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, FWD, USB/AUX, PLUSH INTERIOR

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

  1. 7656712
  2. 7656712
  3. 7656712
  4. 7656712
  5. 7656712
  6. 7656712
  7. 7656712
  8. 7656712
  9. 7656712
  10. 7656712
  11. 7656712
  12. 7656712
  13. 7656712
  14. 7656712
  15. 7656712
  16. 7656712
  17. 7656712
  18. 7656712
  19. 7656712
  20. 7656712
  21. 7656712
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

5,432KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7656712
  • Stock #: P38556
  • VIN: 3KPC25A64LE111394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P38556
  • Mileage 5,432 KM

Vehicle Description

Finding a roomy, safe and exceptionally fuel-efficient small sedan just got easier with this 2020 Hyundai Accent. Its econo-car styling actually hides a car that drives sportier than it looks, thanks to a responsive engine and well-calibrated suspension.

This 2020 Hyundai Accent is a handsome car that will endure the daily grind with minimal fuss. We think drivers with longer commutes won't regret choosing this Accent over a larger, more expensive car. It's a solid pick for its satisfying combination of performance, utility, comfort and style.

Stop by Village Auto Sales today for your new ride!
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK. Or give us a call at: (306) 934-1822

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Village Auto Sales

2017 RAM 1500 4X4,V8...
 76,222 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 105,465 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 101,001 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory