$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred - LOW KMS - SUN AND SAFETY PKG - CARPLAY
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred - LOW KMS - SUN AND SAFETY PKG - CARPLAY
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,400KM
VIN KMHD84LF0LU006245
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 006245
- Mileage 43,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Very Low Kilometers! - SK Vehicle - Exceptional Condition!
Experience the perfect blend of efficiency and safety with this 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred at Saskatoon Auto Connection. Locally purchased and owned in Saskatchewan since new, this sedan boasts exceptionally low kilometres for its model year. Its fuel-sipping 6.8 L/100 km combined rating makes every drive more economical, whether youre commuting to work or exploring the countryside. The Sun & Safety Package elevates your confidence behind the wheel with lane departure warning, forward collision avoidance assist, and driver attention warning. Enjoy a bright, open cabin courtesy of the power sunroof, plus ultra-convenience with a hands-free Smart Trunk and proximity keyless entry with push-button ignition. Inside, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel ensure comfort even on the chilliest Saskatchewan mornings. Seamlessly integrate your smartphone using Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Dont miss your chance to own a meticulously maintained Elantra Preferred that delivers style, safety, and savings in one sleek package.
Key Features:
- 6.8L/100km Combined Fuel Economy
- Sun & Safety Package
- Heated Seats
- Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- Power Moonroof
- Rearview Camera
- Blind-Spot Collision Warning
- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
- Lane Departure Warning w/ Lane Keeping Assist
- Driver Attention Warning
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- 7-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Hands-Free Smart Trunk
- Proximity Keyless Entry w/ Push-Button Ignition
- Automatic Projection Headlights
- LED Daytime Running Lights
- 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Space Black
Interior Colour: Black Cloth
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.hyundaicanada.com/-/media/hyundai/showroom/2020/elantra/brochure/english/2020-hyundai-elantra-product-card-en.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2020 Hyundai Elantra