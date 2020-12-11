+ taxes & licensing
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
Recent Arrival!2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, 4D Sedan, I4, IVT, FWD, Red, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This Elantra Preferred has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Hyundai Preferred Elantra I4 IVT.
