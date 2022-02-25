Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

29,300 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

ESSENTIAL LOW KM'S!! ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS. SUPER CLEAN UNIT!!

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

Contact Seller
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

29,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8309868
  • Stock #: PP1308
  • VIN: KMHD74LF9LU091623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,300 KM

Vehicle Description

YOUR JOB IS YOUR CREDIT!! This Vehicle Qualifies for Special Low % Financing Offers!!

*******GET PRE-APPROVED****** (INSTANT APPROVALS)

WWW.NORTHPOINTAUTOSALES.CA / WWW.PLATINUMAUTOSPORT.COM

- PAYMETS TAILORED TO YOUR BUDGET
- 90 DAY NO PAYMENT PROGRAM
- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION & CASHBACK
- $1000 REFER A FRIEND PROGRAM
- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE
- FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN SK/AB/MB
- CREDIT SOLUTIONS FOR ANY SITUATION!

TEXT GENERAL MANAGER(FERNANDO) - 6394711839

*****All Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are accompanied by a Full Mechanical Fitness Report & Carfax Report. All Certified Vehicles are Eligible for optional Extended Warranty.


*Refer A Friend program - YOU GET PAID $1000 FOR EACH SUCCESSFUL REFERAL BROUGHT TO US!! CALL/TEXT 6394711839 FOR MORE INFO!!

Follow us on Facebook & Instagram

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

