$39,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Hyundai PALISADE
Ultimate 7 Passenger CP
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-491-7275
$39,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,362KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8R5DHE9LU096798
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # XP353
- Mileage 99,362 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Nappa Leather, Navigation, Sunroof, Captain Chairs!
The wait for a 3 row SUV from Hyundai is finally over, and it was well worth it. This 2020 Hyundai Palisade is for sale today.
This Hyundai Palisade is the newest vehicle in the Hyundai line-up. While it may seem like an obvious choice for Hyundai to make an entry for the fastest growing segment in North America, the Palisade is certainly more than a stop gap. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a price tag you expect from a budget manufacturer, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than the Hyundai Palisade. This SUV has 99,362 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 291HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Palisade's trim level is Ultimate AWD 7-Pass Calligraphy. This Ultimate Palisade Calligraphy Edition brings all the best features with premium Nappa leather seats, headup display, ventilated front and rear seats, 12.3 inch full digital instrument display, wireless charging, bespoke aluminum wheels, approach puddle lamps, exclusive grille with signature lighting, a dual panel sunroof and a 115V outlet for accessories. Other premium features include blind spot monitor, highway drive assist, navigation, Harman Kardon premium sound, haptic steering wheel, stop and go adaptive cruise, safe exit rear doors, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, driver attention warnings system, high beam assist, front and rear parking sensors, driver memory settings, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, rear seat Quiet Mode, heated leather steering wheel, reclining second row seats, proximity keyless entry and remote start. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Nappa Leather, Navigation, Sunroof, Captain Chairs, Premium Sound, Driver Assistance.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $239.21 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!
As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic
Email Platinum AutoSport
