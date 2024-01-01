$26,304+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
Essential - AWD - SAFETY PKG - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - ADAPTIVE CRUISE - CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$26,304
+ taxes & licensing
Used
104,714KM
VIN 5NMS2CAD9LH238780
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shimmering Silver
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 238780
- Mileage 104,714 KM
Vehicle Description
Exceptional Condition - Perfect Family SUV! - Low Kilometers
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Safety Package!
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Traffic Stop & Go
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- Rearview Camera
- Driver Attention Warning
- Lane Departure Warning w/ Lane Keeping Assist
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian Detection
- High Beam Assist
- Fog Lights
- Heated Side Mirrors
- USB/Auxiliary Connectivity
- 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.hyundaicanada.com/-/media/hyundai/showroom/2020/santa-fe/brochure/english/2020-hyundai-santa-fe-product-card-en.pdf?srsltid=AfmBOopaRQRs1XQ2tgF0iOIWyAX_RSUmnevY_6WGtEY9XH6FxUZcW2cz
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
$26,304
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe