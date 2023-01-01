$33,995+ tax & licensing
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Platinum AutoSport
306-491-7275
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
Essential 2.4 w/Safety Package NO ACCIDENTS
Location
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
104,537KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9825376
- Stock #: PP2014
- VIN: 5NMS2CAD8LH239404
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Description
Used 2020 HYUNDAI SANTA FE for Sale in Saskatoon. Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-4711839
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
