2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

$33,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 4 , 5 3 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9825376

9825376 Stock #: PP2014

PP2014 VIN: 5NMS2CAD8LH239404

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # PP2014

Mileage 104,537 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.