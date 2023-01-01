Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

104,537 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential 2.4 w/Safety Package NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential 2.4 w/Safety Package NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

  1. 9825376
  2. 9825376
  3. 9825376
  4. 9825376
  5. 9825376
  6. 9825376
  7. 9825376
  8. 9825376
  9. 9825376
  10. 9825376
  11. 9825376
  12. 9825376
  13. 9825376
  14. 9825376
  15. 9825376
  16. 9825376
  17. 9825376
  18. 9825376
  19. 9825376
  20. 9825376
  21. 9825376
  22. 9825376
  23. 9825376
  24. 9825376
  25. 9825376
  26. 9825376
  27. 9825376
  28. 9825376
Contact Seller

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
104,537KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9825376
  • Stock #: PP2014
  • VIN: 5NMS2CAD8LH239404

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PP2014
  • Mileage 104,537 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2020 HYUNDAI SANTA FE for Sale in Saskatoon. Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-4711839

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum AutoSport

2007 Pontiac Solstic...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 42,691 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 25,142 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Platinum AutoSport

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

Call Dealer

306-491-XXXX

(click to show)

306-491-7275

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory