2020 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred w/Sun & Leather Package
$23,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
139,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CA46LU217222
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BP2790
- Mileage 139,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Change Assist!
Whether you are exploring city streets, cruising down the highway or fighting through Monday morning gridlock, this Tucson's engine will get you where you're going with plenty of power and efficiency. This 2020 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today.
2020 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, it's the SUV that's always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, it's always ready when you are. This 2020 Hyundai Tucson is ready to show you what an affordable family SUV should be.This SUV has 139,500 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 161HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is Preferred w/Sun and Leather. This Preferred trim is a great choice that comes with aluminum wheels, a blind spot detection system with rear cross traffic alerts and lane change assist, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel and drive mode select. You will also receive a 7 inch colour touch screen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED daytime running lights, a 60/40 split rear seat, remote keyless entry and a rear view camera plus much more! The Sun and Leather package also adds leather seats and a power sunroof. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Change Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $142.30 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
2020 Hyundai Tucson