Leather Seats, Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Change Assist!

Whether you are exploring city streets, cruising down the highway or fighting through Monday morning gridlock, this Tucsons engine will get you where youre going with plenty of power and efficiency. This 2020 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today.

2020 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, its the SUV thats always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, its always ready when you are. This 2020 Hyundai Tucson is ready to show you what an affordable family SUV should be.This SUV has 139,500 kms. Its blue in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 161HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tucsons trim level is Preferred w/Sun and Leather. This Preferred trim is a great choice that comes with aluminum wheels, a blind spot detection system with rear cross traffic alerts and lane change assist, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel and drive mode select. You will also receive a 7 inch colour touch screen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED daytime running lights, a 60/40 split rear seat, remote keyless entry and a rear view camera plus much more! The Sun and Leather package also adds leather seats and a power sunroof. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Change Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay.

2020 Hyundai Tucson

139,500 KM

$23,495

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Sun & Leather Package

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Sun & Leather Package

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CA46LU217222

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BP2790
  • Mileage 139,500 KM

o~o

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2020 Hyundai Tucson