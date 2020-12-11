+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Tucson Preferred, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L 4-Cylinder, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, AWD, Blue, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Shift Knob, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This Tucson Preferred has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In pristine condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Hyundai Preferred Tucson 2.0L 4-Cylinder 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive.
