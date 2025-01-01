$28,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Infiniti QX50
ESSENTIAL + Conv
2020 Infiniti QX50
ESSENTIAL + Conv
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
75,456KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3PCAJ5M39LF117620
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P40283C
- Mileage 75,456 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Warning, Forward Emergency Braking
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and overall Saskatchewan area.
Ready for any road, this QX50 will adapt to your driving with style and refinement. This 2020 INFINITI QX50 is for sale today.
A beautifully crafted crossover SUV that is stunning both inside and out. This 2020 QX50 is one of the most tech advanced SUV's with a quiet and serene interior and a supple soft ride quality. Handsome from every angle, the sculpted exterior only further compliments the well thought out and quality built interior. Highly refined and economical without any sacrifices on power delivery, this QX50 is just as comfortable off road as it is on it.This SUV has 75,456 kms. It's brown in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 268HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our QX50's trim level is ESSENTIAL w/Convenience AWD. Stepping up to this Essential gives you a lot of extra bells and whistles like front and rear parking sensors, 360 degree camera with moving object detection, navigation, leather seats, and memory settings for the driver seat, side mirrors, and steering wheel. You keep a lot of the amazing features of the Luxe trim like blind spot warning, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and predictive forward collision warning for safety while an intelligent all wheel drive system, aluminum wheels, LED lighting with fog lamps and auto on/off headlamps, drive mode selector, manual shift mode, and heated power side mirrors with LED turn signal and automatic tilt down in reverse on the exterior. The interior still has panoramic sunroof, power liftgate, rain sensing wipers, remote starting, remote keyless entry and window operation, tri zone automatic climate control, heated power front seats with power lumbar adjustment, heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls and power adjustment, auto dimming rear view mirror, Homelink remote, two touchscreens with voice recognition, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth control and streaming, SiriusXM, 4 USB inputs, and active noise cancellation. The added Convenience package adds memory seats, leather upholstery, reverse tilt down mirrors, and a power tilt/telescope wheel.
More about the Dealership:
Looking for a used car dealership in Saskatchewan you can truly count on? With over 50 years in the auto industry, we've earned a solid reputation built on trust, quality service, and lasting customer relationships.
Our team is here to guide you through every step of your car-buying journey - from car-buying expert advice to flexible financing through our Credit Repair program. With over 100 well-priced used vehicles in stock, we make it easy for you to drive home happy. We offer Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan.
As the trusted used car dealership in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert; we are committed to an excellent customer experience.
o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2020 Infiniti QX50