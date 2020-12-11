2020 Jeep Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroof Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS Smart Device Integration LIGHT BROWNSTONE PEARLCOAT 3.517 AXLE RATIO (STD) TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD) ENGINE: 3.2L V6 24V VVT W/ESS (STD) TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Class III Receiver Hitch Trailer Tow Wiring Harness Requires Subscription WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" PAINTED DIAMOND CUT ALUMINUM (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L TRAILHAWK ELITE -inc: Engine: 3.2L V6 24V VVT w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Auto w/Active Drive II Radio/Driver Seat/Exterior Mirrors Memory Remote Start System Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Heated Front Seats Ventilated ...

