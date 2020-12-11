Menu
2020 Jeep Cherokee

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Cherokee

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Elite

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Elite

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6340793
  • Stock #: TP8416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light Brownstone Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Cherokee Trailhawk

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroof
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
Smart Device Integration
LIGHT BROWNSTONE PEARLCOAT
3.517 AXLE RATIO (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD)
ENGINE: 3.2L V6 24V VVT W/ESS (STD)
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Class III Receiver Hitch Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" PAINTED DIAMOND CUT ALUMINUM (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L TRAILHAWK ELITE -inc: Engine: 3.2L V6 24V VVT w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Auto w/Active Drive II Radio/Driver Seat/Exterior Mirrors Memory Remote Start System Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Heated Front Seats Ventilated ...

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

