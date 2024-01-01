Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Jeep Compass

133,595 KM

Details Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Jeep Compass

Watch This Vehicle
12046123

2020 Jeep Compass

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

  1. 1735251272
  2. 1735251271
  3. 1735251271
  4. 1735251271
  5. 1735251272
  6. 1735251271
  7. 1735251271
  8. 1735251271
  9. 1735251272
  10. 1735251272
  11. 1735251271
  12. 1735251271
  13. 1735251271
  14. 1735251271
  15. 1735251272
  16. 1735251272
  17. 1735251272
  18. 1735251272
  19. 1735251272
  20. 1735251272
  21. 1735251272
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
133,595KM
VIN 3C4NJDBB2LT151745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,595 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 139,153 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Renegade for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2015 Jeep Renegade 130,024 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Cherokee for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2020 Jeep Cherokee 92,400 KM $20,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Compass