2020 Jeep Gladiator

55,004 KM

$41,997

+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Gladiator

Sport S Soft Top

12521338

2020 Jeep Gladiator

Sport S Soft Top

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,004KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6HJTAG0LL175971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sand
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,004 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rearview Camera
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

G-Light Truck & Auto

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

$41,997

+ taxes & licensing

G-Light Truck & Auto

306-934-1455

2020 Jeep Gladiator