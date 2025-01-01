$41,997+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Sport S Soft Top
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Sport S Soft Top
Location
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
306-934-1455
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$41,997
+ taxes & licensing
Used
55,004KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6HJTAG0LL175971
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sand
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 55,004 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rearview Camera
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From G-Light Truck & Auto
2020 GMC Sierra 3500 Denali 130,134 KM $74,997 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 2500 Laramie Diesel 71,519 KM $69,997 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 3500 Big Horn DIESEL 4X4 136,568 KM $57,997 + tax & lic
Email G-Light Truck & Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
Call Dealer
306-934-XXXX(click to show)
$41,997
+ taxes & licensing
G-Light Truck & Auto
306-934-1455
2020 Jeep Gladiator