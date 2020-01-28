Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

  1. 4571700
  2. 4571700
  3. 4571700
  4. 4571700
  5. 4571700
  6. 4571700
  7. 4571700
  8. 4571700
  9. 4571700
  10. 4571700
  11. 4571700
  12. 4571700
  13. 4571700
  14. 4571700
  15. 4571700
  16. 4571700
  17. 4571700
  18. 4571700
  19. 4571700
  20. 4571700
  21. 4571700
  22. 4571700
  23. 4571700
  24. 4571700
  25. 4571700
  26. 4571700
  27. 4571700
  28. 4571700
  29. 4571700
  30. 4571700
  31. 4571700
  32. 4571700
  33. 4571700
  34. 4571700
  35. 4571700
  36. 4571700
  37. 4571700
Contact Seller

$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 3,152KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4571700
  • Stock #: 99052
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG6LC148917
Exterior Colour
Bright White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Standard Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD, Limited 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • BRIGHT WHITE
  • 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Smart Device Integration
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
  • GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD)
  • COMMANDVIEW DUAL-PANE SUNROOF
  • Tires: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR
  • WHEELS: 20" X 8" TECH GREY POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR
  • 9 ALPINE SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: Active Noise Control System 506 Watt Amplifier
  • BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTILATED BUCKET SEATS
  • Requires Subscription
  • TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension Full-Size Spare Tire 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Hitch Receiver Delete Rear Tow Hook Steel Spare Wheel
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BH LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Instrument Cluster w/Off-Road Disp Pages Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscripti...
  • LUXURY GROUP II -inc: Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer Active Noise Control System 506 Watt Amplifier Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Heated 2nd Row Seats Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display SiriusXM Traffic...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dodge City Auto

2013 Jeep Wrangler U...
 99,995 KM
$23,800 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Challenge...
 52,738 KM
$20,800 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Durango R...
 75,693 KM
$34,400 + tax & lic
Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-350-XXXX

(click to show)

888-350-1594

Send A Message