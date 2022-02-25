2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$63,800 + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 2 5 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8353770

8353770 Stock #: 99647

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Interior Colour Ski Grey/Indigo

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 25,250 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Suspension Air Suspension Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Granite Crystal Metallic Cross-Traffic Alert Automatic Parking Generic Sun/Moonroof GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) WHEELS: 20" X 8" PLATINUM ALUMINUM Requires Subscription TRANSMISSION: 8-SPD TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD) PREMIUM PLUS APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Wheels: 20" x 8" Platinum Aluminum Gloss Black/Platinum Chrome Grille Body Colour Sills w/Platinum Chrome Platinum Chrome Taillamp Strip Platinum Chrome Side Roof Rails Body Colour Exterior Mirrors Body Colo... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22R -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Automatic ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio 230MM Rear Axle 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Electronic Limited-Slip Rear Differential HD 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes Quadra-Drive II 4X4 System GVWR: 3 084 kgs (6 800 lbs... SKI GREY/INDIGO PREMIUM LAGUNA LEATHER BUCKET SEATS SIGNATURE LEATHER-WRAPPED INTERIOR PACKAGE -inc: Leather-Wrapped Lower Panels Laguna Leather Care Instruction Tag Leather Advance Multistage Front Air Bags Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.