$63,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$63,800
+ taxes & licensing
Dodge City Auto
888-350-1594
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
$63,800
+ taxes & licensing
25,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8353770
- Stock #: 99647
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Ski Grey/Indigo
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 25,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard SUV 4WD, Summit 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.09 Rear Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Granite Crystal Metallic
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS)
WHEELS: 20" X 8" PLATINUM ALUMINUM
Requires Subscription
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPD TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
PREMIUM PLUS APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Wheels: 20" x 8" Platinum Aluminum Gloss Black/Platinum Chrome Grille Body Colour Sills w/Platinum Chrome Platinum Chrome Taillamp Strip Platinum Chrome Side Roof Rails Body Colour Exterior Mirrors Body Colo...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22R -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Automatic
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio 230MM Rear Axle 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Electronic Limited-Slip Rear Differential HD 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes Quadra-Drive II 4X4 System GVWR: 3 084 kgs (6 800 lbs...
SKI GREY/INDIGO PREMIUM LAGUNA LEATHER BUCKET SEATS
SIGNATURE LEATHER-WRAPPED INTERIOR PACKAGE -inc: Leather-Wrapped Lower Panels Laguna Leather Care Instruction Tag Leather Advance Multistage Front Air Bags
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Dodge City Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3