$29,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Jeep Renegade
Trailhawk
2020 Jeep Renegade
Trailhawk
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,273KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN ZACNJBC10LPL22801
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 34,273 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now! Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC (STD)
PASSIVE ENTRY REMOTE START PACKAGE -inc: Keyless Entry w/Panic Alarm Remote Start System
Requires Subscription
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Windshield Wiper De-Icer Heated Front Seats
ALPINE WHITE CLEARCOAT
ENGINE: 1.3L I4 TURBO MAIR DI W/ESS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22C -inc: Engine: 1.3L I4 Turbo MAIR DI w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
2015 Nissan Sentra 209,206 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 230,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Compass Latitude 60,000 KM $29,000 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
Call Dealer
1-888-317-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2020 Jeep Renegade