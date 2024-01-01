Menu
2020 Jeep Renegade

34,273 KM

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Trailhawk

Trailhawk

2020 Jeep Renegade

Trailhawk

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
34,273KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN ZACNJBC10LPL22801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,273 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC (STD)
PASSIVE ENTRY REMOTE START PACKAGE -inc: Keyless Entry w/Panic Alarm Remote Start System
Requires Subscription
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Windshield Wiper De-Icer Heated Front Seats
ALPINE WHITE CLEARCOAT
ENGINE: 1.3L I4 TURBO MAIR DI W/ESS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22C -inc: Engine: 1.3L I4 Turbo MAIR DI w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

