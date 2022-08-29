$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2020 Kia Forte
EX
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
1KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9056242
- Stock #: 62568
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
FORTEBase
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
