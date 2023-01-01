Menu
2020 Kia Forte

82,523 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

EX

Location

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

  9480333
  2. 9480333
82,523KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9480333
  • Stock #: 5052A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 5052A
  • Mileage 82,523 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2020 Kia Forte EX Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Forte EX, 4D Sedan, 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 147hp, IVT, FWD, Gray.This Forte EX has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technicians. Exceptionally clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Kia EX Forte 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 147hp IVT

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

