$25,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
2020 Kia Forte
EX
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9480333
- Stock #: 5052A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 5052A
- Mileage 82,523 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2020 Kia Forte EX Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Forte EX, 4D Sedan, 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 147hp, IVT, FWD, Gray.This Forte EX has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technicians. Exceptionally clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Kia EX Forte 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 147hp IVT
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.