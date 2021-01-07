2020 Kia Sedona

Back-Up Camera

Rear Parking Sensors

POWER REAR WINDOWS

PERIMETER ALARM

SPLASH GUARDS

Locking glove box

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Heated Leather Steering Wheel

Front Cupholder

Carpet Floor Trim

150 amp alternator

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Black grille w/chrome surround

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Sliding Rear Doors

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down

Wheels: 17 Alloy

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Wheels w/Silver Accents

Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Analog Display

Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip

Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel

Roof Rack Rails Only

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert

3.51 Axle Ratio

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button

Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints

80 L Fuel Tank

Streaming Audio

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert

Tires: P235/65R17 Low Rolling Resistance -inc: temporary spare tire

40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only

80-Amp/Hr 660CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

GVWR: 2,760 kgs (6,085 lbs)

Engine: 3.3L GDI 24-valve V6 DOHC w/D-CVVT -inc: Active ECO

Transmission w/Sportmatic Sequential Shift Control

Stain Resistant Cloth Seat Trim

Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat and 2-way power driver lumbar

Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: 7 display audio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay smartphone compatibility, Bluetooth hands free connectivity, 6 speakers and USB ports

FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

Leather Gear Shifter Material