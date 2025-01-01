$22,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Kia Sorento
3.3L LX+
2020 Kia Sorento
3.3L LX+
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
146,443KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPGDA54LG688918
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P40269C
- Mileage 146,443 KM
Vehicle Description
Blind Spot Monitoring, Wireless Charging, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and overall Saskatchewan area.
With such a high value, this Kia Sorento is certainly worth considering for your next luxury family SUV. This 2020 Kia Sorento is for sale today.
This 2020 Kia Sorento is a classy, comfortable, and capable SUV built to be the perfect family hauler. It boasts one of the best designed and built interiors within its class, and an elegant exterior design that is sure to capture attention. It delivers responsive handling, while also being very restrained and supple regardless of the road condition. This Kia Sorento does just about everything with grace, confidence and style.This SUV has 146,443 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sorento's trim level is LX+ V6. This upgraded LX+ gives you heated front seats with a power driver seat and heated steering wheel, side mirror turn signals, dual zone automatic climate control, and blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert. Other amazing features include wireless charging, leather steering wheel and shifter, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 7 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, remote keyless entry, and obstacle detection. Additional features include stylish aluminum wheels, automatic headlamps, heated side mirrors, a rear spoiler, height adjustable seat, USB and aux inputs, plus a rear view camera.
More about the Dealership:
Looking for a used car dealership in Saskatchewan you can truly count on? With over 50 years in the auto industry, we've earned a solid reputation built on trust, quality service, and lasting customer relationships.
Our team is here to guide you through every step of your car-buying journey - from car-buying expert advice to flexible financing through our Credit Repair program. With over 100 well-priced used vehicles in stock, we make it easy for you to drive home happy. We offer Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan.
As the trusted used car dealership in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert; we are committed to an excellent customer experience.
o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
2020 Kia Sorento