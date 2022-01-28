Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Sorento

53,013 KM

Details Description Features

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Sorento

2020 Kia Sorento

3.3L EX Comfortable Family Vehicle

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Sorento

3.3L EX Comfortable Family Vehicle

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

  1. 8268186
  2. 8268186
  3. 8268186
  4. 8268186
  5. 8268186
  6. 8268186
  7. 8268186
  8. 8268186
  9. 8268186
  10. 8268186
  11. 8268186
  12. 8268186
  13. 8268186
  14. 8268186
  15. 8268186
  16. 8268186
  17. 8268186
  18. 8268186
  19. 8268186
  20. 8268186
  21. 8268186
  22. 8268186
  23. 8268186
  24. 8268186
  25. 8268186
  26. 8268186
  27. 8268186
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

53,013KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8268186
  • Stock #: PP1251
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA55LG616784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 53,013 KM

Vehicle Description

YOUR JOB IS YOUR CREDIT!! This Vehicle Qualifies for Special Low % Financing Offers!!

*******GET PRE-APPROVED****** (INSTANT APPROVALS)

WWW.NORTHPOINTAUTOSALES.CA / WWW.PLATINUMAUTOSPORT.COM

- PAYMETS TAILORED TO YOUR BUDGET
- 90 DAY NO PAYMENT PROGRAM
- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION & CASHBACK
- $1000 REFER A FRIEND PROGRAM
- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE
- FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN SK/AB/MB
- CREDIT SOLUTIONS FOR ANY SITUATION!

TEXT GENERAL MANAGER(FERNANDO) - 6394711839

*****All Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are accompanied by a Full Mechanical Fitness Report & Carfax Report. All Certified Vehicles are Eligible for optional Extended Warranty.


*Refer A Friend program - YOU GET PAID $1000 FOR EACH SUCCESSFUL REFERAL BROUGHT TO US!! CALL/TEXT 6394711839 FOR MORE INFO!!

Follow us on Facebook & Instagram

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum AutoSport

2015 Toyota 4Runner ...
 129,114 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 116,340 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 60,827 KM
$28,500 + tax & lic

Email Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

Call Dealer

306-491-XXXX

(click to show)

306-491-7275

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory