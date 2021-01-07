+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival!2020 Kia Soul EX - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Soul EX, 4D Hatchback, 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 147hp, IVT, FWD, Green, Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Radio, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This Soul EX has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In flawless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Kia EX Soul 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 147hp IVT.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1