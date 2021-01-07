Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Soul

24,222 KM

Details Description Features

$20,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Soul

2020 Kia Soul

EX - Heated Seats + Steering Wheel, Back Up Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Soul

EX - Heated Seats + Steering Wheel, Back Up Camera

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

  1. 6551377
  2. 6551377
  3. 6551377
  4. 6551377
Contact Seller

$20,400

+ taxes & licensing

24,222KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6551377
  • Stock #: 3301A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Space Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 24,222 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2020 Kia Soul EX - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Soul EX, 4D Hatchback, 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 147hp, IVT, FWD, Green, Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Radio, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This Soul EX has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In flawless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Kia EX Soul 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 147hp IVT.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products

2017 Chevrolet Camar...
 142,392 KM
$23,400 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 31,825 KM
$21,400 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Forte EX+ H...
 22,591 KM
$21,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-0276

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory