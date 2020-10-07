Menu
2020 Mazda CX-5

98 KM

Details Description Features

$39,998

+ tax & licensing
$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

O'Brians Automotive

306-955-5626

2020 Mazda CX-5

2020 Mazda CX-5

GT

2020 Mazda CX-5

GT

Location

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

306-955-5626

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

98KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5939895
  Stock #: 13913A
  VIN: JM3KFBDM9L1761129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sonic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13913A
  • Mileage 98 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested? Text 306-994-7980 for More Information! 2019 and 2020 Consumer Choice Award winner and CarGurus Top Rated Dealer three years running! Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, 5 Day Exchange Privilege , 132pt Inspection, Additional Warranty Available! If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Mazda CX-5 GT. Once you see this Mazda, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this Mazda CX-5's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! The Mazda CX-5 GT will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. O'Brians Automotive has the nicer, newer cars, trucks, vans and SUVs you're looking for, with free warranty, 132pt thorough inspections and available extended warranty. We work with many auto-finance banks that can provide car loans that fit your needs. O'Brians can help you with a used car loan with good credit, bad credit and even no credit. The right vehicle financing for the right car loan for any situation. Visit us at www.obrians.ca for a Wide Selection of Nicer, Newer Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Fixed antenna
Leather upholstery
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/chrome accents
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Air filtration
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Back-Up Camera
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
58 L Fuel Tank
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
8-Way Driver Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
4.624 Axle Ratio
Bucket Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Emergency Sos
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Passenger Seat
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated/Ventilated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and 2-setting drive seat memory, 6-way power front passenger seat w/height adjustment and height adjustable head restraints,
Navigation System -inc: free trial
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: cylinder deactivation
Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Transmission: 6-Spd SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual shift mode and drive selection switch
Tires: 225/55R19 All-Season
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
Lane-Keep Assist System (LAS) Lane Departure Warning
Lane-Keep Assist System (LAS) Lane Keeping Assist
Wheels: 19 Alloy Silver Metallic Finish -inc: dark painted pockets

O'Brians Automotive

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

