2020 Mazda CX-5

Back-Up Camera

HEAD-UP DISPLAY

Driver foot rest

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

100 amp alternator

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

Carpet Floor Trim

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Redundant Digital Speedometer

Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows

Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down

Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Regular Amplifier

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

58 L Fuel Tank

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

Battery w/Run Down Protection

GVWR: TBD

8-Way Driver Seat

Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

4.624 Axle Ratio

Bucket Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material

Emergency Sos

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Passenger Seat

40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Heated/Ventilated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and 2-setting drive seat memory, 6-way power front passenger seat w/height adjustment and height adjustable head restraints,

Navigation System -inc: free trial

Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: cylinder deactivation

Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Transmission: 6-Spd SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual shift mode and drive selection switch

Tires: 225/55R19 All-Season

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Leather Gear Shifter Material

Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot

Lane-Keep Assist System (LAS) Lane Departure Warning

Lane-Keep Assist System (LAS) Lane Keeping Assist