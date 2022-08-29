2020 Mazda CX-5

$35,998 + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 1 9 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

VIN: JM3KFBCM7L0746863

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Stock # 15969A

Mileage 87,196 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Immobilizer Trip Computer glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Bucket Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Passenger Seat Heated Front Seats -inc: 6-way power driver seat w/manual lumbar support, 6-way manual front passenger seat w/manual height adjustment and height adjustable head restraints, Leather Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Emergency Sos Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Collision Mitigation-Front Exterior Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Chrome Side Windows Trim Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Tires: 225/65R17 All-Season Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 100 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 58 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: TBD 4.624 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: cylinder deactivation Transmission: 6-Spd SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual shift mode and drive selection switch Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot Leatherette Upholstery -inc: w/Grand Lux Suede inserts Lane-Keep Assist System (LAS) Lane Departure Warning Lane-Keep Assist System (LAS) Lane Keeping Assist Wheels: 17 Alloy Dark Grey High Lustre Met Finish Radio: AM/FM/HD w/6 Speakers -inc: 7 colour touchscreen display w/MAZDA CONNECT, HMI commander switch, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4 USB ports, auxiliary audio input jacks, steering wheel mounted Bluetooth and audio controls, Bluetooth w/audio prof...

