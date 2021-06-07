2020 Mazda MAZDA3

+ taxes & licensing
306-934-1822
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
If youre looking for a stylish compact sedan which is a blast to drive and has an interior that rivals entry-level luxury cars, this 2020 Mazda 3 GX can be your right choice. It has 2.0L 4cyl engine with 6 speed automatic transmission. It also has Power door locks! Power windows! Power Mirrors! Mazda i-Activsense suite! Heated front Seats! Cruise Control! Traction Control! Steering wheel audio control! AM/FM Radio! A/C! Hands Free calling! And many more! Call Today @ +1 (306) 364 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
