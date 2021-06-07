Menu
2020 Mazda MAZDA3

8,130 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

GX CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! BACK UP CAMERA! SUPER LOW KM!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

8,130KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7197299
  • Stock #: P38381
  • VIN: JM1BPAB77L1174960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 8,130 KM

Vehicle Description

If youre looking for a stylish compact sedan which is a blast to drive and has an interior that rivals entry-level luxury cars, this 2020 Mazda 3 GX can be your right choice. It has 2.0L 4cyl engine with 6 speed automatic transmission. It also has Power door locks! Power windows! Power Mirrors! Mazda i-Activsense suite! Heated front Seats! Cruise Control! Traction Control! Steering wheel audio control! AM/FM Radio! A/C! Hands Free calling! And many more! Call Today @ +1 (306) 364 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Tachometer
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

