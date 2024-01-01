Menu
<b>Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio!</b><br> <br> The bold and sophisticated Eclipse Cross blends performance and style that will turn heads in any crowd. This 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is for sale today. <br> <br>The sharply sculpted character line creates the appearance that this Eclipse Cross was carved from a single block of metal. With a gorgeous profile, aggressive front end styling and sculpted body lines, the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is ready to turn heads. This compact SUV is definitely not generic, with futuristic technology, a fuel efficient yet powerful motor, and an intelligent drivetrain with adaptable handling. If you need next level tech and irresistible style, look no further than this impressive Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.This SUV has 79,066 kms. Its blue in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 152HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our Eclipse Crosss trim level is GT. Stepping up to this premium Eclipse Cross GT S-AWC is an excellent decision as it comes fully loaded with leather seats, a power sunroof, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, a 710-Watt Rockford Fosgate audio system with 7 inch color display and is designed to fit your lifestyle with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth 2.0 streaming audio and SiriusXM radio. Additional features include stylish aluminum wheels, heated front and rear seats, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity remote keyless entry, a 60/40 split rear seat, active stability control, LED headlights with front fog lamps, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert and a 360 camera to help back into and out of those tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio, Lane Departure Warning, Heated Seats.

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

Contact Seller

Used
79,066KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AT4AA9LZ609866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,066 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
CVT

Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

