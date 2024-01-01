$28,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross GT - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross GT - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-491-7275
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,066KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AT4AA9LZ609866
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,066 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio!
The bold and sophisticated Eclipse Cross blends performance and style that will turn heads in any crowd. This 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is for sale today.
The sharply sculpted character line creates the appearance that this Eclipse Cross was carved from a single block of metal. With a gorgeous profile, aggressive front end styling and sculpted body lines, the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is ready to turn heads. This compact SUV is definitely not generic, with futuristic technology, a fuel efficient yet powerful motor, and an intelligent drivetrain with adaptable handling. If you need next level tech and irresistible style, look no further than this impressive Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.This SUV has 79,066 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 152HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Eclipse Cross's trim level is GT. Stepping up to this premium Eclipse Cross GT S-AWC is an excellent decision as it comes fully loaded with leather seats, a power sunroof, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, a 710-Watt Rockford Fosgate audio system with 7 inch color display and is designed to fit your lifestyle with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth 2.0 streaming audio and SiriusXM radio. Additional features include stylish aluminum wheels, heated front and rear seats, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity remote keyless entry, a 60/40 split rear seat, active stability control, LED headlights with front fog lamps, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert and a 360 camera to help back into and out of those tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio, Lane Departure Warning, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $175.61 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!
As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
CVT
Email Platinum AutoSport
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
Call Dealer
306-491-XXXX(click to show)
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Platinum AutoSport
306-491-7275
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse