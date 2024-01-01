$15,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage
ES - Streaming Audio - Power Mirrors
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage
ES - Streaming Audio - Power Mirrors
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-491-7275
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
77,568KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN ML32A3HJ6LH000663
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # XT364
- Mileage 77,568 KM
Vehicle Description
Streaming Audio, Rear View Camera, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Audio Control, LED Tail Lights!
The lightweight Mitsubishi Mirage is maneuverable, easy to zip around, and its controls are effortless! This 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage is for sale today.
Cool, compact, and easy to drive, this Mitsubishi Mirage delivers a smart, fun driving experience that's designed for the fast-paced urban lifestyle. Packed with amazing technology, surprising performance and top of class fuel efficiency, this Mitsubishi Mirage is ready to put the fun into fun-sized. For a practical daily driver that's easy on fuel, is fun on the road, and still carries everything you need on your commute, check out this stylish and spacious Mitsubishi Mirage.This hatchback has 77,568 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 78HP 1.2L 3 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Mirage's trim level is ES. This exceptional sub compact Mirage ES comes well equipped with plenty of safety and convenience features. These include active stability control, traction control and hill start assist, super bright LED taillights, 60/40 split rear seats, 7 standard airbags, automatic headlamps, a rear view camera, power mirrors and electronic power-assist steering for maximizing fuel efficiency. Stay connected with wireless streaming audio, a 140 watt 4 speaker audio system that features Bluetooth, USB input and steering wheel audio control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Streaming Audio, Rear View Camera, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Led Tail Lights.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $96.88 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!
As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Powertrain
5 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Platinum AutoSport
306-491-7275
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage