$15,471+ taxes & licensing
S - ACCIDENT FREE - DRIVER ASSIST TECH - SK SUV
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 477588
- Mileage 133,547 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free! - SK Vehicle - Exceptional Fuel Economy!
This 2020 Nissan Kicks S offers a clean, simple, and dependable driving experience that is perfect for everyday use around Saskatchewan. Its efficient 1.6L engine delivers an impressive 7.2 L/100 km combined, helping keep fuel costs low no matter where your week takes you. Safety features like Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert provide added confidence on busy streets and highways. Inside, the straightforward layout includes a 7-inch colour touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, and USB/AUX inputs to keep your music and calls easily within reach. Practical conveniences such as push-button start, cruise control, and a RearView Monitor make daily driving and parking feel smooth and stress-free. Finished in Super Black with comfortable charcoal cloth seating, this accident-free Kicks has been locally owned right here in Saskatchewan. If you are looking for a reliable, efficient, and easy-to-live-with subcompact SUV, this Kicks S is a solid choice.
Key Features:
- 7.2L/100km Combined Fuel Economy
- Rear Sonar System
- RearView Monitor
- Blind Spot Warning
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Lane Departure Warning
- Intelligent Emergency Braking w/ Pedestrian Detection
- Rear Intelligent Emergency Braking
- Forward Collision Warning
- High Beam Assist
- 7-Inch Colour Touchscreen Monitor
- Bluetooth Hands Free Phone System & Audio Streaming
- USB & AUX Input Jacks
- Siri Eyes Free
- Remote Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
- Cruise Control w/ Illuminated Steering Wheel-Mounted Controls
- Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
- Air Conditioning
- Multi-Reflector Headlights
- Fog Lights
- 1.6L 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Super Black
Interior Colour: Charcoal Cloth
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/nissan/ca/2020-kicks.pdf
Saskatoon Auto Connection
