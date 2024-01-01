$34,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Murano
Platinum
2020 Nissan Murano
Platinum
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-491-7275
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,910KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2DS1LN136724
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,910 KM
Vehicle Description
Exclusive Wheels, Memory Settings, Quilted Aniline Leather, Navigation, Driver Assistance!
This 2020 Nissan Murano boasts impressive power delivery, excellent on-road handling attributes, and the all-around capability of a modern crossover SUV. This 2020 Nissan Murano is for sale today.
Ever since its debut in the early 2000s, the Nissan Murano has staked out a claim between premium and nonpremium SUVs with its refined ride, standout styling, well-appointed interior, and feature-laden spec sheet. This 2020 example is still playing that value game, with a plethora of standard technology features and a spacious, welcoming interior. This Murano's serene ride and impressive dynamics make it an ideal road-trip companion.This SUV has 72,910 kms. It's black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Murano's trim level is Platinum. The top shelf for Muranos, this Platinum is loaded with UV reducing glass, rear privacy glass, power sunroof, auto dimming rear view mirror, adjustable interior ambient lighting, hands free power liftgate, remote start, Advanced Drive Assist with 7 inch display in instrument cluster, text assistant, Around View Monitor 360 degree camera, dual zone automatic climate control, Nissan Intelligent Key with push button start and keyless entry, remote front window roll down, leather wrapped heated steering wheel with audio and cruise control and power tilt/telescoping, leather seats, heated rear seats, and climate controlled power front seats to lavish you in luxury. An 8 inch touchscreen with voice recognition, navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming and calling, MP3/WMA playback, and aux and USB inputs through a Bose premium sound system keeps you connected and entertained while LED lighting with auto on/off headlights, power heated side mirrors with turn signals and intelligent assistance with cruise control with adaptive speed, driver alertness, blind spot intervention, moving object detection, and emergency braking with collision warning helps you stay safe on the road. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Exclusive Wheels, Memory Settings, Quilted Aniline Leather, Navigation, Driver Assistance, Sunroof, Hands Free Liftgate.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $211.95 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!
As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Platinum AutoSport
306-491-7275
2020 Nissan Murano