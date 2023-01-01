2020 Nissan Murano

$35,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 3 , 1 3 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9713983

9713983 Stock #: 16584A

VIN: 5N1AZ2BS3LN114470

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 16584A

Mileage 103,133 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Immobilizer Compass Trip Computer Driver Information Centre Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cloth Seat Trim Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Full Carpet Floor Covering Seats w/Cloth Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Passenger Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 4-way manual front passenger seat Leather Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows Analog Appearance Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Rear Parking Sensors PERIMETER ALARM Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera Around View Monitor Front Camera Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) 4.677 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,395 kgs (5,280 lbs) 63-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24V 6-Cylinder -inc: remote engine start Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheels: 18 Alloy tires: 18 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Driver Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag Intelligent Lane Departure Prevention (LDP) Lane Keeping Assist Intelligent Lane Departure Prevention (LDP) Lane Departure Warning Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) w/Traction Control System (TCS) Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

