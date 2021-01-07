Menu
2020 Nissan Pathfinder

30,434 KM

Details Description Features

$39,950

+ tax & licensing
$39,950

+ taxes & licensing

O'Brians Automotive

306-955-5626

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

Location

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

306-955-5626

$39,950

+ taxes & licensing

30,434KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6502719
  Stock #: 14185A
  VIN: 5N1DR2CM2LC578780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Tricoat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,434 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested? Text 306-994-7980 for More Information! 2019 and 2020 Consumer Choice Award winner and CarGurus Top Rated Dealer three years running! Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, 5 Day Exchange Privilege , 132pt Inspection, Additional Warranty Available! With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Nissan Pathfinder SL Premium. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Nissan Pathfinder SL Premium is the one! O'Brians Automotive has the nicer, newer cars, trucks, vans and SUVs you're looking for, with free warranty, 132pt thorough inspections and available extended warranty. We work with many auto-finance banks that can provide car loans that fit your needs. O'Brians can help you with a used car loan with good credit, bad credit and even no credit. The right vehicle financing for the right car loan for any situation. Visit us at www.obrians.ca for a Wide Selection of Nicer, Newer Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Trailer Wiring Harness
Back-Up Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Leather Seating Surfaces
Carpet Floor Trim
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Front Camera
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Tracker System
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Black Bodyside Cladding
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Regular Amplifier
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Leather Door Trim Insert
8-Way Driver Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Fixed Glass 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
5.25 Axle Ratio
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Right Side Camera
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Left Side Camera
NissanConnect
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Tires: P235/65R18 All-Season
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Aluminum-Alloy
GVWR: 2,715 kg (5,986 lbs.)
Passenger Seat
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Engine: 3.5L V6
NissanConnect Services Emergency Sos
Fixed 50-50 Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Front Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat w/2-way lumbar support and memory and 4-way power adjustable passenger's seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows and Remote Engine Start

O'Brians Automotive

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

