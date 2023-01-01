$34,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
LOW KM'S, NO ACCIDENTS
Location
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
50,316KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9705685
- Stock #: PP1937
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV4LC789877
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 50,316 KM
Vehicle Description
Used 2020 NISSAN ROGUE for Sale in Saskatoon. Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Payments Starting from $190B/W O.A.C Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-4711839 or Jason 306-951-8414
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2