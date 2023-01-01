$34,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
LOW KM'S, NO ACCIDENTS
Location
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
52,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9825394
- Stock #: PP2047
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV1LC709841
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Used 2020 NISSAN ROGUE S for Sale in Saskatoon. Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Payments Starting from $190B/W O.A.C Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-4711839 or Jason 306-951-8414
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
