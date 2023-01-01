Menu
2020 Nissan Rogue

52,100 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

2020 Nissan Rogue

2020 Nissan Rogue

LOW KM'S, NO ACCIDENTS

2020 Nissan Rogue

LOW KM'S, NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

52,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9825394
  • Stock #: PP2047
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV1LC709841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PP2047
  • Mileage 52,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2020 NISSAN ROGUE S for Sale in Saskatoon. Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Payments Starting from $190B/W O.A.C Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-4711839 or Jason 306-951-8414

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

