$35,995+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500
Big Horn - Aluminum Wheels - Chrome Accents
2020 RAM 1500
Big Horn - Aluminum Wheels - Chrome Accents
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
136,860KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RRFFG0LN230401
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # XP102
- Mileage 136,860 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Chrome Accents, Proximity Key, Touchscreen, Streaming Audio!
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.
Beauty meets brawn with this rugged Ram 1500. This 2020 Ram 1500 is for sale today.
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 136,860 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Big Horn. This Ram 1500 Big Horn comes very well equipped with stylish aluminum wheels, comfortable cloth seats and premium carpet floors, a leather steering wheel, Uconnect with a large touchscreen, wireless streaming audio, USB input jacks, and a useful rear view camera. This awesome pickup truck also includes power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, cruise control, an HD suspension, towing equipment, chrome bumpers with rear step, chrome exterior accents, fog lights and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Chrome Accents, Proximity Key, Touchscreen, Streaming Audio, Rear Camera, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RRFFG0LN230401.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $218.01 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Village Auto Sales has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy, and that's a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Compass
Mechanical
Block Heater
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
Village Auto Sales
306-934-1822
2020 RAM 1500