2020 RAM 1500
Big Horn
2020 RAM 1500
Big Horn
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
Used
82,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFMT1LN272352
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 82,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now! Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
115V Auxiliary Power Outlet
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear wheelhouse liners
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM CHROME CLAD
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75)
GVWR: 7 100 LBS
PARKSENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST W/STOP
Tires: 275/55R20 OWL All-Terrain
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Active Noise Control System 180 Amp Alternator Heavy Duty Engine Cooling GVWR: 7 100 lbs Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Hemi Badge
PREMIUM LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Front LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
BIG HORN LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display Rear Window Defroster ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Power Sliding Window Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp Glo...
E-LOCKER REAR AXLE
SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Grille Surround 1 Body Color Texture 2 Black Black Interior Accents Body Color Premium Power Mirrors Body Color Front Bumper Sport Decal Body Color Door Handles Body Color Rear Bumper w/Step Pads
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25Z BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP75)
BLACK DELUXE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 8-Way Driver Seat Bucket Seats Manual Adjust 4-Way Front Passenger Seat Full Length Floor Console Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
OFF ROAD GROUP -inc: Off Road Decals Steering Gear Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Front Extra HD Shock Absorbers Rear Extra HD Shock Absorbers Tire: Full Size Spare Tow Hooks E-Locker Rear Axle Transfer Case Skid Plate Fuel Tank Skid ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
2020 RAM 1500