2020 RAM 1500

ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Dual Exhaust w/Black Tips GVWR: 7 100 lbs Hemi Badge 220 Amp Alternator
DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Overhead Console Dome Dual LED Reading Lamp Overhead LED Lamps
MULTI-FUNCTION TAILGATE -inc: RAMs Head Badge
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Pick-Up Box Lighting Deployable Bed Step
REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display Remote Start System Rear Window Defroster Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Dome ...
REBEL 12A -inc: Radio: Uconnect 12 w/Navigation Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Plus USB Host Flip Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com Integrated Center Stack Radio 12" ...
