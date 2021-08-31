Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 RAM 1500

90,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Rebel

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 1500

Rebel

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

90,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8022541
  • Stock #: 59934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1500Base

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Spray in Bedliner
Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection
Rear wheelhouse liners
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
33 GALLON FUEL TANK
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75)
PARKSENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST W/STOP
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Dual Exhaust w/Black Tips GVWR: 7 100 lbs Hemi Badge 220 Amp Alternator
DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Overhead Console Dome Dual LED Reading Lamp Overhead LED Lamps
MULTI-FUNCTION TAILGATE -inc: RAMs Head Badge
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Pick-Up Box Lighting Deployable Bed Step
REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display Remote Start System Rear Window Defroster Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Dome ...
REBEL 12A -inc: Radio: Uconnect 12 w/Navigation Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Plus USB Host Flip Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com Integrated Center Stack Radio 12" ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

2017 Dodge Journey SXT
 15,980 KM
$25,000 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Compass LI...
 46,135 KM
$26,000 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Laramie
 62,913 KM
$46,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

Call Dealer

1-888-317-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-317-2537

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory