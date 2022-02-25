2020 RAM 1500

$52,800 + taxes & licensing 8 6 , 3 2 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8319606

8319606 Stock #: 99618

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic

Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 86,328 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Class IV Receiver Hitch Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Sliding Rear Window Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Rear wheelhouse liners Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) Maximum Steel Metallic GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For More Info Call 888-539-7474 TIRES: 275/55R20 ALL-SEASON LRR WHEELS: 20" X 9" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM (WRK) DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System 180-Amp Alternator Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling GVWR: 3 220 kgs (7 100 lbs) Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips HEMI Badge QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25Z BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For More Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Integrated Centre Stack Radio 8.4" Touchscreen Apple CarPlay Capable BIG HORN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Power Sliding Window Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Glove Box Lamp Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Adjustable Dr...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.