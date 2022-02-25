$52,800+ tax & licensing
$52,800
+ taxes & licensing
2020 RAM 1500
Big Horn-4WD, V8 Hemi, Back Up Camera
Location
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
86,328KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8319606
- Stock #: 99618
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 86,328 KM
Vehicle Description
Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Rear wheelhouse liners
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Maximum Steel Metallic
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For More Info Call 888-539-7474
TIRES: 275/55R20 ALL-SEASON LRR
WHEELS: 20" X 9" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM (WRK)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System 180-Amp Alternator Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling GVWR: 3 220 kgs (7 100 lbs) Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips HEMI Badge
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25Z BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For More Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Integrated Centre Stack Radio 8.4" Touchscreen Apple CarPlay Capable
BIG HORN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Power Sliding Window Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Glove Box Lamp Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Adjustable Dr...
