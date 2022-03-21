$70,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$70,000
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2020 RAM 1500
2020 RAM 1500
Longhorn
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$70,000
+ taxes & licensing
12,036KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8821157
- Stock #: TP8662
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat
- Interior Colour New Saddle/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 12,036 KM
Vehicle Description
1500 Crew Cab Longhorn 5.7 4x4
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Monotone Paint
Running Boards/Side Steps
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL SEASON
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
BILLET SILVER METALLIC CLEARCOAT
DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome/Reading Lamp Dome Dual LED Reading Lamp
33 GALLON FUEL TANK
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75)
GVWR: 7 100 LBS
BODY COLOR BUMPER GROUP -inc: body color rear bumper w/step pads body color front bumper
WHEELS: 22" X 9" POLISH/PAINTED W/INSERTS -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All Season
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP75)
NEW SADDLE/BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT ETORQUE -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy Duty Engine Cooling GVWR: 7 100 lbs Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Hemi Badge 18" Aluminum Spare Wheel
Requires Subscription
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Pick-Up Box Lighting Deployable Bed Step
LONGHORN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: harman/kardon 19 Speaker Premium Sound Power Running Boards Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Wireless Charging Pad Foam Bottle Insert (Door Trim Panel) Ventilated Rear Seats Radio: Uconnect 12 w/Navigation...
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus Lane Keep Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8