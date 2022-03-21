2020 RAM 1500

$70,000 + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 0 3 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat

Interior Colour New Saddle/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 12,036 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Monotone Paint Running Boards/Side Steps TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL SEASON Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Bed Liner Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Led Headlights BILLET SILVER METALLIC CLEARCOAT DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome/Reading Lamp Dome Dual LED Reading Lamp 33 GALLON FUEL TANK TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75) GVWR: 7 100 LBS BODY COLOR BUMPER GROUP -inc: body color rear bumper w/step pads body color front bumper WHEELS: 22" X 9" POLISH/PAINTED W/INSERTS -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All Season QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP75) NEW SADDLE/BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT ETORQUE -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy Duty Engine Cooling GVWR: 7 100 lbs Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Hemi Badge 18" Aluminum Spare Wheel Requires Subscription BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Pick-Up Box Lighting Deployable Bed Step LONGHORN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: harman/kardon 19 Speaker Premium Sound Power Running Boards Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Wireless Charging Pad Foam Bottle Insert (Door Trim Panel) Ventilated Rear Seats Radio: Uconnect 12 w/Navigation... ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus Lane Keep Assist

