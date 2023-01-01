Menu
Tradesman 4x4 Crew Cab 57 Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

126,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller

126,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Delmonico Red Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Tradesman 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Covering

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Spray in Bedliner

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE
GVWR: 6 800 LBS (STD)
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
DELMONICO RED PEARLCOAT
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22B TRADESMAN -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE) Tradesman Package
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO (subscription required)
RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) No Satellite Coverage w/AK/HI For More Info Call 800-643-2112 Rear View Day/Night Mirror Overhead Console GPS Antenna Input Temperature & Compass Gauge
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) No Satellite Coverage w/AK/HI For More Info Call 800-643-2112 Carpet Floor Covering Remote Keyless Entry w/All-Secure

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 RAM 1500 Classic