The 2020 RAM 1500 CLASSIC EXPRESS with 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 cylinders engine and 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic transmission, Four Wheel Drive. The vehicle has Heated seats/steering wheel, Back-up camera, Remote start, Cruise Control, Power seats, Bluetooth- Hands free calling and many more. Give us a call today (306) 934-1822, All applications accepted, financing available, book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

47,203 KM

$CALL

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

47,203KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7KT3LS140413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T39586
  • Mileage 47,203 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 RAM 1500 CLASSIC EXPRESS with 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 cylinders engine and 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic transmission, Four Wheel Drive. The vehicle has Heated seats/steering wheel, Back-up camera, Remote start, Cruise Control, Power seats, Bluetooth- Hands free calling and many more. Give us a call today (306) 934-1822, All applications accepted, financing available, book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 RAM 1500 Classic