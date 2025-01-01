Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

28,994 KM

Details Features

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

Watch This Vehicle
12116223

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

  1. 1737566103
  2. 1737566103
  3. 1737566103
  4. 1737566103
  5. 1737566103
  6. 1737566104
  7. 1737566103
  8. 1737566104
  9. 1737566104
  10. 1737566104
  11. 1737566104
  12. 1737566104
  13. 1737566104
  14. 1737566104
  15. 1737566104
  16. 1737566104
  17. 1737566104
  18. 1737566104
  19. 1737566104
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
28,994KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT5LG312500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,994 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 107,215 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Ford Explorer XLT 112,971 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Odyssey EX for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Honda Odyssey EX 108,306 KM $31,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 1500 Classic