Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Tow Hitch, Cargo Box Lights, Rear Camera, Streaming Audio, Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Proximity Key</b><br> <br> We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.<br> <br> Whether youre on the job site, driving around town, or making a long haul trip, this Ram 2500 HD gets the job done with ease. This 2020 Ram 2500 is for sale today. <br> <br>This 2020 Ram 2500HD delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability. Whether youre in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive Ram 2500HD is ready for anything that you are. Its no wonder it won Motor Trends - Truck of the Year award!!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 95,951 kms. Its silver in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 410HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our 2500s trim level is Big Horn. This Ram 2500 is equipped with the Big Horn package and offers excellent features and a hard working attitude. This workhorse comes with chrome and body colored exterior accents, power heated trailer-tow mirrors, a 4 speaker sound system with wireless streaming audio, cruise control, push button start with proximity sensors, cargo box lights, a class V hitch receiver with trailer brake controller, a rear view camera and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it!<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5JJ6LG118329 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5JJ6LG118329</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/ target=_blank>https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$266.46</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br><br> Village Auto Sales has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs. </br> <br> With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, youll drive home happy, and thats a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. </br> o~o

2020 RAM 2500

95,951 KM

Details Description Features

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 RAM 2500

Big Horn

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 2500

Big Horn

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Contact Seller

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
95,951KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6UR5JJ6LG118329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P39741C
  • Mileage 95,951 KM

Vehicle Description

Tow Hitch, Cargo Box Lights, Rear Camera, Streaming Audio, Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Proximity Key

We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.

Whether you're on the job site, driving around town, or making a long haul trip, this Ram 2500 HD gets the job done with ease. This 2020 Ram 2500 is for sale today.

This 2020 Ram 2500HD delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive Ram 2500HD is ready for anything that you are. It's no wonder it won Motor Trends - Truck of the Year award!!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 95,951 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 410HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our 2500's trim level is Big Horn. This Ram 2500 is equipped with the Big Horn package and offers excellent features and a hard working attitude. This workhorse comes with chrome and body colored exterior accents, power heated trailer-tow mirrors, a 4 speaker sound system with wireless streaming audio, cruise control, push button start with proximity sensors, cargo box lights, a class V hitch receiver with trailer brake controller, a rear view camera and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it!
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5JJ6LG118329.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $266.46 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


Village Auto Sales has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs.



With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy, and that's a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Village Auto Sales

Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT - Bluetooth - A/C for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Ford F-150 XLT - Bluetooth - A/C 137,905 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Acura MDX Navigation Package - Sunroof - Leather Seats for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Acura MDX Navigation Package - Sunroof - Leather Seats 149,394 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic LX - Bluetooth - Cruise Control for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2015 Honda Civic LX - Bluetooth - Cruise Control 182,850 KM $14,200 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Village Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 2500