2020 RAM 2500
Big Horn
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
22KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Flame red ClearCoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 22 KM
Vehicle Description
2500 BIG HORN REG CAB 4X4 (140
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Spray in Bedliner
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
220 Amp Alternator
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Front fog lamps
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Premium I Speakers
Rear Sliding Window
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Clearance Lamps
Flame Red Clearcoat
Parksense Front/Rear Park Assist System
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
I/P MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES
3.73 AXLE RATIO (STD)
Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL On/Off Road
LED BED LIGHTING
SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Body Color Grille Surround Black Interior Accents Sport Decal Body Color Door Handles Painted Front Bumper Painted Rear Bumper
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray In Bedliner LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step
WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" POLISHED ALUMINUM
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (68RFE) -inc: Chrome Accent Shift Control
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HZ BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (68RFE)
BLIND SPOT & CROSS PATH DETECTION -inc: Power-Folding Mirrors Power Adjustable Folding Heated Black Tow Mirrors LED Tail Lamps
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Power Adjust 8-Way Driver Seat Front Seat Back Map Pockets Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Full Length Upgraded Floor Console
ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730 Amp Maintenance Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater 28 Gallon Fuel Tank Active Noise Control System Tow...
LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display Google Android Auto SiriusXM Radio Service SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Host Flip Integrated Center Stack Radio For More Info Call 800-643-2112 8.4" Touchscreen Display Integrated...
SNOW CHIEF GROUP -inc: Clearance Lamps Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL On/Off Road I/P Mounted Auxiliary Switches Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield 220 Amp Alternator
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
