2020 RAM 2500

Listing ID: 8151631

Stock #: T24020

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Flame red ClearCoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 22 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Floor mats Remote Start System Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Spray in Bedliner Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle 220 Amp Alternator Exterior Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Front fog lamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Premium I Speakers Windows Rear Sliding Window Seating Cloth Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Clearance Lamps Flame Red Clearcoat Parksense Front/Rear Park Assist System Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group I/P MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES 3.73 AXLE RATIO (STD) Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL On/Off Road LED BED LIGHTING SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Body Color Grille Surround Black Interior Accents Sport Decal Body Color Door Handles Painted Front Bumper Painted Rear Bumper BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray In Bedliner LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" POLISHED ALUMINUM TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (68RFE) -inc: Chrome Accent Shift Control QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HZ BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (68RFE) BLIND SPOT & CROSS PATH DETECTION -inc: Power-Folding Mirrors Power Adjustable Folding Heated Black Tow Mirrors LED Tail Lamps BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Power Adjust 8-Way Driver Seat Front Seat Back Map Pockets Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Full Length Upgraded Floor Console ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730 Amp Maintenance Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater 28 Gallon Fuel Tank Active Noise Control System Tow... LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display Google Android Auto SiriusXM Radio Service SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Host Flip Integrated Center Stack Radio For More Info Call 800-643-2112 8.4" Touchscreen Display Integrated... SNOW CHIEF GROUP -inc: Clearance Lamps Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL On/Off Road I/P Mounted Auxiliary Switches Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield 220 Amp Alternator

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

