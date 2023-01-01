$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 2500
Big Horn
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9476565
- Stock #: TP8914
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2500 Big Horn Crew Cab 6.4 4x4
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Front fog lamps
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Parksense Front/Rear Park Assist System
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
3.73 AXLE RATIO (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: LT285/60R20E OWL On/Off Road
HYDRO BLUE PEARLCOAT
ENGINE: 6.4L HEAVY DUTY V8 HEMI W/MDS (STD)
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: transfer case skid plate shield tow hooks
SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Body Color Grille Surround Black Interior Accents Sport Decal Body Color Door Handles Painted Front Bumper Painted Rear Bumper
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2ZZ BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 6.4L Heavy Duty V8 HEMI w/MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Auto (8HP75-LCV)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTO (8HP75-LCV) (STD)
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Manual Adjust 4-Way Front Passenger Seat Power Adjust 8-Way Driver Seat Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Rear 60/40 Folding Seat Front Seat Back Map Pockets Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Fu...
LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display Google Android Auto SiriusXM Radio Service SiriusXM Satellite Radio Integrated Center Stack Radio For More Info Call 800-643-2112 8.4" Touchscreen Display Apple CarPlay Rear Windo...
BLIND SPOT & CROSS PATH DETECTION -inc: Power Folding Mirrors Power Adjust/Fold & Heated Black Tow Mirrors LED Tail Lamps
115V AUXILIARY FRONT POWER OUTLET -inc: 400W Inverter
