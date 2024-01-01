$24,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru Forester
- Heated Seats - Android Auto
2020 Subaru Forester
- Heated Seats - Android Auto
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-491-7275
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
139,574KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2SKEDC1LH538234
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,574 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, STARLINK, Steering Wheel Audio Control!
For your daily adventures and every new adventure coming, the 2020 Subaru Forester is capable, comfortable, and ready to go anywhere you take it. This 2020 Subaru Forester is for sale today.
The 2020 Subaru Forester has been redesigned inside and out to provide new comfort, technology, and connectivity while sacrificing none of the capability, versatility, and agility you expect from the iconic Forester name. With new technologies like X-Mode and SI-Drive, the 2020 Subaru Forester is now more ready than ever for those rugged mountain passes, while the comfort and infotainment technology keeps you connected and comfortable for the daily drives. This SUV has 139,574 kms. It's red in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Forester's trim level is CVT. This affordable SUV comes with a 6.5 inch touchscreen infotainment system with STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, and steering wheel controlled audio. For even more comfort and convenience you get Automatic climate control, heated seats, a rear view camera, and automatic headlights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Starlink, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Keyless Entry, Touchscreen.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $151.39 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!
As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Platinum AutoSport
306-491-7275
2020 Subaru Forester