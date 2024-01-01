Menu
Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, STARLINK, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

For your daily adventures and every new adventure coming, the 2020 Subaru Forester is capable, comfortable, and ready to go anywhere you take it. This 2020 Subaru Forester is for sale today.

The 2020 Subaru Forester has been redesigned inside and out to provide new comfort, technology, and connectivity while sacrificing none of the capability, versatility, and agility you expect from the iconic Forester name. With new technologies like X-Mode and SI-Drive, the 2020 Subaru Forester is now more ready than ever for those rugged mountain passes, while the comfort and infotainment technology keeps you connected and comfortable for the daily drives. This SUV has 139,574 kms. Its red in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Foresters trim level is CVT. This affordable SUV comes with a 6.5 inch touchscreen infotainment system with STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, and steering wheel controlled audio. For even more comfort and convenience you get Automatic climate control, heated seats, a rear view camera, and automatic headlights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Starlink, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Keyless Entry, Touchscreen.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $151.39 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

139,574KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2SKEDC1LH538234

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,574 KM

o~o

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

306-491-7275

