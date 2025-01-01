$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Subaru Forester
2.5i
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-955-2111
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica (4S)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 540481
- Mileage 127,091 KM
Vehicle Description
SK
**HEATED SEATS
**X MODE
**SYMMETRICAL AWD
**BACKUP CAMERA
**STEERING ASSIST
**LANE ASSIST
Adventure-ready and family-friendly
and safety all wrapped in a sleek Crystal Black Silica finish with a spacious black cloth interior. Now available at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon
and ready to take on anything Saskatchewan roads throw your way.
Key Features of the 2020 Subaru Forester 2.5i:
2.5L SUBARU BOXER® Engine 182 HP & 176 lb-ft Torque
Lineartronic® CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission)
Subaru Symmetrical Full-Time All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
X-MODE® with Hill Descent Control for Off-Road Performance
EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology
including:
Adaptive Cruise Control
Pre-Collision Braking
Lane Keep Assist
Lead Vehicle Start Alert
Rearview Camera with Dynamic Guidelines
Heated Front Seats
Power Driver's Seat with Lumbar Support
6.5 Touchscreen Infotainment with Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto"
Bluetooth® Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
Steering Wheel-Mounted Controls
Automatic Climate Control
60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats for Expansive Cargo Room
Roof Rails for Utility Attachments
LED Headlights with Auto On/Off
16 Steel Wheels (alloy wheels available on higher trims)
Fuel Economy: Approx. 8.2L/100km (combined)
Perfect for year-round driving in Saskatchewan
and stylish compact SUV that handles like a dream and is built to last.
VIN: JF2SKEDC6LH540481
Mileage: 127
091 KM
Exterior Colour: Crystal Black Silica
Interior: Premium Black Cloth
In-House Financing Available All Credit Types Approved at Platinum Auto Sport!
Whether you have good credit
Platinum Auto Sport offers in-house auto financing solutions tailored for all types of credit. We make car ownership simple and stress-free.
Fast Credit Approvals
Affordable Monthly Payments
Credit Rebuilding Programs
Trade-Ins Welcome
Serving Saskatoon
Moose Jaw & All of Saskatchewan
Test Drive This 2020 Subaru Forester 2.5i Today!
Experience legendary Subaru safety and AWD performance. Visit Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon or apply online to get pre-approved today.
Location: 330 22nd Street West
SK
Call or Text: (306) 955-2111
Apply Now: www.platinumautosport.com
Platinum Auto Sport Your Trusted Dealership for Used AWD SUVs & In-House Financing for All Credit Types in Saskatchewan!
http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Subaru-Forester-2020-id12424947.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
