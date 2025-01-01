Menu
<p> SK **HEATED SEATS **X MODE **SYMMETRICAL AWD **BACKUP CAMERA **STEERING ASSIST **LANE ASSIST Adventure-ready and family-friendly</p> <p> and safety all wrapped in a sleek Crystal Black Silica finish with a spacious black cloth interior. Now available at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon</p> <p> and ready to take on anything Saskatchewan roads throw your way. Key Features of the 2020 Subaru Forester 2.5i: 2.5L SUBARU BOXER® Engine 182 HP & 176 lb-ft Torque Lineartronic® CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) Subaru Symmetrical Full-Time All-Wheel Drive (AWD) X-MODE® with Hill Descent Control for Off-Road Performance EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology</p> <p> including: Adaptive Cruise Control Pre-Collision Braking Lane Keep Assist Lead Vehicle Start Alert Rearview Camera with Dynamic Guidelines Heated Front Seats Power Drivers Seat with Lumbar Support 6.5 Touchscreen Infotainment with Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto Bluetooth® Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming Steering Wheel-Mounted Controls Automatic Climate Control 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats for Expansive Cargo Room Roof Rails for Utility Attachments LED Headlights with Auto On/Off 16 Steel Wheels (alloy wheels available on higher trims) Fuel Economy: Approx. 8.2L/100km (combined) Perfect for year-round driving in Saskatchewan</p> <p> and stylish compact SUV that handles like a dream and is built to last. VIN: JF2SKEDC6LH540481 Mileage: 127</p> <p>091 KM Exterior Colour: Crystal Black Silica Interior: Premium Black Cloth In-House Financing Available All Credit Types Approved at Platinum Auto Sport! Whether you have good credit</p> <p> Platinum Auto Sport offers in-house auto financing solutions tailored for all types of credit. We make car ownership simple and stress-free. Fast Credit Approvals Affordable Monthly Payments Credit Rebuilding Programs Trade-Ins Welcome Serving Saskatoon</p> <p> Moose Jaw & All of Saskatchewan Test Drive This 2020 Subaru Forester 2.5i Today! Experience legendary Subaru safety and AWD performance. Visit Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon or apply online to get pre-approved today. Location: 330 22nd Street West</p> <p> SK Call or Text: (306) 955-2111 Apply Now: www.platinumautosport.com Platinum Auto Sport Your Trusted Dealership for Used AWD SUVs & In-House Financing for All Credit Types in Saskatchewan!</p> <a href=http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Subaru-Forester-2020-id12424947.html>http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Subaru-Forester-2020-id12424947.html</a>

