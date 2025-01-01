$28,611+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Subaru Forester
Convenience - AWD - ADAPTIVE CRUISE - CARPLAY - LOW KMS
2020 Subaru Forester
Convenience - AWD - ADAPTIVE CRUISE - CARPLAY - LOW KMS
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$28,611
+ taxes & licensing
Used
96,207KM
VIN JF2SKEFC8LH443635
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 443635
- Mileage 96,207 KM
Vehicle Description
Lower Kilometers! - Exceptional Condition - Perfect Family SUV!
Take on Saskatchewan roads with confidence in this 2020 Subaru Forester Convenience, finished in sleek Magnetite Grey Metallic. This capable SUV features Subarus legendary Symmetrical Full-Time All-Wheel Drive system and X-MODE for enhanced traction in tough conditions. EyeSight Driver Assist technology adds an extra layer of safety with adaptive cruise control, lane centering assist, lane departure and sway warning, and pre-collision braking. Inside, youll enjoy heated front seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and SUBARU STARLINK connected services. A rearview camera with a built-in washer ensures clear visibility even in messy conditions. The Forester offers a smooth, confident drive with the versatility to handle everyday life and weekend adventures alike. Practical, safe, and ready for anythingthis Forester delivers true Subaru reliability.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Heated Seats
- Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Lane Centering Assist
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- SUBARU STARLINK Connected Services
- Rearview Camera w/ Washer
- Lane Departure & Sway Warning
- Pre-Collision Braking
- Pre-Collision Throttle Management
- 6.3-Inch Colour Multifunction Display
- Windshield Wiper De-Icer
- Wiper Blade w/ Integrated Washer Nozzle
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate
- Proximity Key w/ Push-Button Start
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Auto On/Off LED Headlights
- Multi-Reflector Fog Lights
- 10-Way Power-Adjustable Driver's Seat
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- X-MODE
- 2.5L SUBARU BOXER 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Magnetite Grey Metallic
Interior Colour: Black Premium Cloth
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Subaru-Forester-2020-CA.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Take on Saskatchewan roads with confidence in this 2020 Subaru Forester Convenience, finished in sleek Magnetite Grey Metallic. This capable SUV features Subarus legendary Symmetrical Full-Time All-Wheel Drive system and X-MODE for enhanced traction in tough conditions. EyeSight Driver Assist technology adds an extra layer of safety with adaptive cruise control, lane centering assist, lane departure and sway warning, and pre-collision braking. Inside, youll enjoy heated front seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and SUBARU STARLINK connected services. A rearview camera with a built-in washer ensures clear visibility even in messy conditions. The Forester offers a smooth, confident drive with the versatility to handle everyday life and weekend adventures alike. Practical, safe, and ready for anythingthis Forester delivers true Subaru reliability.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Heated Seats
- Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Lane Centering Assist
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- SUBARU STARLINK Connected Services
- Rearview Camera w/ Washer
- Lane Departure & Sway Warning
- Pre-Collision Braking
- Pre-Collision Throttle Management
- 6.3-Inch Colour Multifunction Display
- Windshield Wiper De-Icer
- Wiper Blade w/ Integrated Washer Nozzle
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate
- Proximity Key w/ Push-Button Start
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Auto On/Off LED Headlights
- Multi-Reflector Fog Lights
- 10-Way Power-Adjustable Driver's Seat
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- X-MODE
- 2.5L SUBARU BOXER 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Magnetite Grey Metallic
Interior Colour: Black Premium Cloth
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Subaru-Forester-2020-CA.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
2021 Ford F-150 XLT - 4x4 - CREW CAB - SK TRUCK - CARPLAY 130,507 KM $36,473 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Trax LT - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - TRUE NORTH EDITION - LOW KMS 56,780 KM $20,892 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT - 4x4 - DOUBLE CAB - SK TRUCK - REMOTE START - CARPLAY 132,020 KM $36,389 + tax & lic
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
$28,611
+ taxes & licensing>
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2020 Subaru Forester